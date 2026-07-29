Sony Pictures drops ‘Jumanji: Open World’ trailer

Kevin Hart, left, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black will reprise their roles in the film, which will be released on Dec. 25.

The Jumanji stars are breaking free from the console.

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Sony Pictures dropped the official trailer for “Jumanji: Open World,” which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film has a Dec. 25 release date, the entertainment news site reported. Rounding out the cast are Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Rhys Darby and Danny DeVito.

It is the third and final movie for Sony Pictures in the franchise that followed the 1995 original “Jumanji,” the TriStar Pictures film that starred Robin Williams.

Sony released “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” in 2017, followed by “Jumanji: The Next Level” two years later. Those films featured Johnson, Black, Hart and Gillan, Deadline reported. The reboots transitioned the story from the Jumanji board game to a video version, according to Variety.

Wolff, Iseman, Turner and Blain played the real-world teenage counterparts of the avatars.

“Jumanji: Open World” focuses on the game’s heroes breaking free of its console. The trailer shows Johnson, Black, Hart and Gillan emerging into the real world and wreaking havoc as stilted versions of their video game avatars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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