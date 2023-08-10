Space tourism: Virgin Galactic launces to edge of space

Virgin Galactic flight Anastatia Mayers looks from the window as Virgin Galactic completes first private astronaut spaceflight. (Virgin Galactic)

After years of planning, Virgin Galactic has launched its first tourists to the edge of space.

A former British Olympian and a mother and daughter were on board the VSS Unity when it took off strapped the VSS Eve from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Jon Goodwin, who competed in the 1972 Munich Summer Games, bought his ticket 18 years ago for $200,000. A ticket now costs $450,000, The Associated Press reported.

His traveling companions were health and wellness coach Keisha Schahaff and her daughter Anastatia Mayers from Antigua, CNN reported. They won a sweepstakes to secure their seats.

Along with the space tourists, two pilots and Virgin Galactic’s astronaut trainer were on board the Unity.

This was the seventh trip to space for Virgin Galactic but the first for paying passengers on board the VSS Unity, according to the AP.

The Unity was carried down the runway by the VMS Eve which took off into the sky. When it hit 44,300 feet, it released the Unity, allowing the spacecraft to fire its rocket engine, flying straight up about 50 miles to the U.S.-designated end of the Earth’s atmosphere, CNN reported. At the flight’s peak, the people on board were weightless for a few minutes as the aircraft free-fell before gliding back to the spaceport.

The passengers were also able to see the curve of the Earth firsthand, Space.com reported.

What a day! Here are the #Galactic02 spaceflight stats!



⏰ Take-off Time

8:30 AM MDT



📍 Release Altitude

44,300 FT



🚀 Apogee

55 Miles



Top Speed

Mach 3



🌎 Landing Time

9:30 AM MDT



More info about today's spaceflight: https://t.co/q2hdctgAqx pic.twitter.com/yoQzWna4aY — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) August 10, 2023

Virgin Galactic owner, Richard Branson, watched the mission from Antigua during a party, the AP reported.

