Spotify raising its prices again

Spotify The Spotify logo is seen on a phone screen in this undated photo. (HTGanzo - stock.adobe.com, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One year after Spotify last raised its prices for listeners in the U.S., the audio streaming service on Monday announced it will again raise the cost of its Premium plans.

The price of induvial plans will go up by $1 to $11.99 per month, while duo plans will increase by $2 to $16.99. Family plans will become $3 more expensive, with a price tag of $19.99 each month.

The price of Spotify’s student plan, available to college students, will remain at $5.99.

Prices have already been updated for new customers. Current subscribers will be notified of the changes, which will take effect in July, by email.

“On Spotify, users discover and enjoy music, podcasts, and audiobooks,” the audio streaming company said in a blog post announcing the coming change. “So that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices.”

The increases come after Spotify raised the monthly rate for many of its plans in July 2023. Before that hike, individual plans cost $9.99, while duo plans were $12.99, family plans were $15.99 and student plans were $4.99.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg News reported that Spotify was planning to raise its prices for U.S. consumers to help cover the cost of audiobooks. The service offers customers 15 hours of audiobook listening on its Premium accounts.

