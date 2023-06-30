Sriracha sauce bottle prices soar as shortage continues The cost of bottles of Sriracha sauce continues to skyrocket due to shortages and issues with chili supply. (asiantiger247/Getty Images)

The cost of bottles of Sriracha sauce continues to skyrocket due to shortages and issues with chili supply.

>> Read more trending news

Some bottles of Sriracha from Huy Fong Foods is ranging from $39.98 for 17-ounce bottles of the sauce and around $70 for 28-ounce bottles on eBay, according to CNN. On Amazon, bottles are costing up to $124 for a 2-pack. All because of a yearslong shortage of red chilis that Huy Fong Foods uses for their sauce. The shortage has been hurting the production of the sauce which has led to shortages.

“Although some production did resume this past fall season, we continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect our production. At this time, we have no estimations of when supply will increase,” a Huy Fong spokesperson told CNN.

Part of the blame is the drought in Mexico, the Los Angeles Times reported. The drought has continued to persist for the last year and is something that could become a regular issue due to global warming experts say.

The company did produce some bottles of Sriracha last fall but it was limited, the Times reported. The shortage has also affected their Chili Garlic and Sambai Oelek products, CNN reported.

Huy Fong Foods goes through around 50,000 tons of chiles a year to make their sauce, the newspaper reported. The company got their peppers from Ventura County’s Underwood Ranches until there was some kind of contract dispute that ended in a multimillion-dollar judgment that favored the ranch in 2019.

Now, Huy Fong gets their peppers from multiple sources in Mexico that have been affected by the drought and water shortages, the LA Times reported.

News of the shortage broke last summer when the company announced the weather conditions that have led to a low chili pepper supply, according to the Today Show.

Last year, Huy Fong Foods released a letter that explained the shortage, according to the Today Show. Production of the sauce was stopped because of the shortage.

“Currently, due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili,” the letter read, according to the Today Show. “Unfortunately, this is out of our control, and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products.”