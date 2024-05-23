Student shot near high school on last day of school in Louisiana A student was shot near a high school in Harvey, Louisiana, during early dismissal on the last day of class. (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)

HARVEY, La. — A student was shot near a high school in Harvey, Louisiana, during early dismissal on the last day of class.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting was reported Thursday around noon, according to The Associated Press. It happened near West Jefferson High School.

At the time of the shooting, the high school had an early dismissal for the last day of school, WVUE reported.

The shooting happened across the street from the high school in a parking lot, Nola.com reported. The victim was an 18-year-old man.

The school was placed on lockdown immediately, according to a news release from the school obtained by the AP. Students were dismissed just before 2 p.m., according to WVUE.

The high school released a statement, according to the news outlet.

“We are aware of a shooting earlier today outside of West Jefferson High School. While an active investigation is ongoing, we are working on site and cooperating fully with the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office. During the time of the shooting, the school was placed on lockdown immediately and following all district safety protocols. After the school received clearance to start dismissal, students were released for dismissal. We urge anyone with information related to this incident to contact JPSO. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and JP Schools will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation of this matter.”

The student was transported to the hospital and is believed to have a non-life-threatening injury, the AP reported.

“We are diligently working to find the shooter in this case,” Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said, according to Nola.com. No arrests have been made yet.

