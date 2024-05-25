Suburban Chicago home featured in ‘Home Alone’ back on the market -- for $5.25M

Macauley Culkin: The house where the "Home Alone" star was left behind while his parents flew to France for Christmas is on the market again. (Daniel Watson/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

WINNETKA, Ill. — The suburban Chicago home featured in the 1990 film “Home Alone” is back on the market.

The house in Winnetka, Illinois, which Kevin McCallister had to defend against a pair of con artists after he was mistakenly left behind by his parents, is selling for a cool $5.25 million, WGN-TV reported.

The red brick Georgian home at 672 Lincoln Ave. has been a tourist spot for fans of the film, Trisha Johnson, 51, who bought it with her husband Tim for $1.585 million in 2012, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Sometimes we’ll hear the Kevin scream,” Trisha Johnson told the newspaper. “It’s a lot of fun to see people as excited as they are, just to see my house.”

The home was built in 1921 and was fully renovated in 2018, WGN reported. According to its listing on Zillow, the 9,126-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a basement and a three-car garage.

The house was listed by Kathryn Moor of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Dawn McKenna Group, WLS-TV reported.

It first gained publicity in 1974 when its renovated kitchen was featured in Vanity Fair magazine, according to WBBM-TV.

According to Vanity Fair, then-owners Carolyn and Kully Rohlen reconfigured the kitchen so they could host soup parties. They also canned homegrown tomatoes on a center island, according to The Wall Street Journal.

While the Johnsons gave the residence a facelift, they did retain some of the characteristics featured in “Home Alone,” the newspaper reported. That included the front door and the central staircase where Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) rides a sled.

“That was in the movie and it’s classic,” Trisha Johnson told The Wall Street Journal. “We didn’t want to take that out or touch it in any way.”

John and Cynthia Abendshien moved into the house in 1988, according to the newspaper. They were living there when “Home Alone” was filmed.

“Nestled on a picturesque, tree-lined street in the heart of east Winnetka and elegantly poised behind a wrought-iron gate, the property epitomizes classic Chicago suburban architecture,” the Zillow listing reads.

The theater in the home has seven custom seats, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trish Johnson said she has screened “Home Alone” for friends and family.

“Of course afterwards, they did pictures on the staircase and out front,” she told the newspaper.

The Johnsons also built a large Kevin figure built from Legos, which they said will remain with the home.

“Lego reached out to offer it to us, and we accepted,” Trisha Johnson told The Wall Street Journal.

