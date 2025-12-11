Supergirl: Official trailer drops for superhero film

The trailer for next year's "Supergirl" movie dropped on Thursday.

DC Studios released the first official “Supergirl” trailer online Thursday, with Milly Alcock starring in the title role.

Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El, picking up where she left off after her cameo in the 2025 film version of “Superman.”

Against a backdrop of Blondie’s 1980 hit, “Call Me,” the teaser depicts Alcock’s Supergirl as a universe-hopping party girl in her early 20s who is on a mission of vengeance on behalf of Ruthye Mary Kroll.

“OK, this does not look like this is gonna end well,” Alcock’s character says at one point as she is surrounded a a posse of weapon-wielding characters. “For you guys.”

The film has a release date of June 26, 2026. Co-starring with Alcock are Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Jason Momoa as Lobo.

“This is really an anti-hero story,” director Craig Gillespie said during a private preview party on Sunday in New York City. “She’s got a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different from where Superman is in his life.”

DC CEO James Gunn added that “So many times female superheroes are so perfect. She’s not that at all.”

