Suspect in West Virginia double murder found dead in Ohio motel

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio — A suspect in a double murder in Vienna, West Virginia on Friday afternoon was found dead inside a motel room in Bellefontaine, Ohio early Saturday morning, officials say.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service and members of their Task Force contacted the Bellefontaine Police Department just before midnight Friday about a homicide suspect who was possibly in the Bellefontaine area, according to WHIO.

The suspect was believed to have killed two people in Wood County, Virginia. According to the news outlet, they left the area in a stolen car. The U.S. Marshal’s Service was able to track down the vehicle at the Comfort Inn on Northview Drive.

The U.S. Marshal and their Task Force and the Bellefontaine Police Special Response Team worked to secure the motel as well as evacuate rooms by the alleged suspect’s room, according to WHIO.

Officers attempted to speak with the suspect when they heard a single gunshot was heard from inside the room. Eventually, officers entered the room and found the suspect dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the news outlet, the suspect’s identity has not been released due to next of kin notification.

The suspect was wanted in connection with a double murder in Vienna, West Virginia Friday afternoon.

Vienna Police Department said, just before 5 p.m. officers were called out to 1003 38th Street. Two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside the house. A family member had found them and contacted the police.

Police identified the two as Thomas J. Platt, 45, and Christy L. Roseberry, 43. Investigators were able to determine a suspect after obtaining a search warrant, speaking with witnesses and gathering other information.

“Vienna Police gathered information on the suspect and contacted surrounding law enforcement agencies to apprise them of the ongoing investigation and to be on the lookout. Vienna Police quickly received assistance from the United States Marshals, who arrived at Vienna PD Headquarters and assisted with gathering information on the possible whereabouts of the suspect,” police said.

Vienna Police Department confirmed that the suspect was found in Ohio just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.