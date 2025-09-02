Taylor Swift breaks Spotify record with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. Swift has broken her own Spotify record. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

It really is Taylor Swift’s world and we’re just living in it. Her upcoming album hasn’t even been released and it is already breaking records.

Spotify said her album is now the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in the platform’s history.

She broke her own record, previously held by “The Tortured Poets Department,” according to Billboard.

The album’s announcement came with Spotify compiling an exclusive playlist called “And, baby, that’s show business for you” that included 22 previously released songs.

August was a huge month for Swift. Not only did she announce her 12th album and SEVERAL variants of it, she also announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.

“The Life of a Showgirl” will be released on Oct. 3.

