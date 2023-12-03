Taylor Swift makes history, places 5 albums in top 10 on Billboard 200 chart

Taylor's top 10: Taylor Swift will have five albums in the top 10 of Billboard's 200 this week. ( Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift continues to make music history.

The pop superstar becomes the first living artist to have five albums concurrently in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 200 chart. That is according to Billboard’s upcoming chart list for the week ending Dec. 9, which will be released on Tuesday.

According to Billboard, it was the first time since August 1963, when the Billboard 200 was combined from separate mono and stereo album charts into one list, that one living artist achieved the feat.

Taylor Swift is the only living artist with at least five titles in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 at the same time in the past 60 years. https://t.co/3pyuXLUdG6 — billboard (@billboard) December 3, 2023

The only other artist to have at least five albums in the top 10 at the same time was Prince, who achieved the feat the week of May 14, 2016, nearly a month after the singer’s death on April 14, 2016.

Swift’s most recent release, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” regained the No. 1 spot on the top 200 list, moving up from No. 2, according to Billboard. Four other former No. 1 albums were lodged in the top 10 -- “Midnights,” which is No. 3; “Folklore,” at No. 5; “Lover,” at No. 6l and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” at No. 10.

The five albums from Prince that reached the top 10 in the same week were “The Very Best of Prince” at No. 2; the “Purple Rain” soundtrack, at the third spot; “The Hits/The B-Sides” at No. 4, “Ultimate” at No. 6 and “1999″ at No. 7, according to Billboard.

