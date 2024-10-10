TD Bank fined $3B for allowing drug cartel money laundering

TD Bank sign

Record fine FILE PHOTO: The Department of Justice announced a record fine for TD Bank, after it was found the company did not stop drug cartels from using them to launder money. (Luis G. Vergara - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday a record $3 billion fine against TD Bank for not monitoring drug cartels’ money laundering.

The U.S. Treasury Department will receive $1.3 billion from the fine that will go to the department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, CNN reported. Another $1.8 billion will be paid to the U.S. Justice Department.

In addition to the fine, the bank will plead guilty to end the ingestion that the bank violated the Bank Secrecy Act and allowed money laundering.

The Wall Street Journal reported that both the Justice and Treasury departments will monitor the bank.

Check back for more on this developing story.


