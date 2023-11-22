Thanksgiving 2023: Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving?

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving? If you want to take Thanksgiving cooking duties off this year, there are plenty of restaurants that will be happy to help with your holiday meals. (Liliboas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you want to take Thanksgiving cooking duties off this year, there are plenty of restaurants that will be happy to help with your holiday meals.

Several restaurant chains across the country will be open on Thanksgiving, offering dine-in meals or meal packages you can take with you to share at home.

Below are a few restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be open or honoring deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Prices and times may vary with location. Call your local restaurant to make sure they will be open.)

Applebee’s: Applebee’s will open on Thanksgiving. Hours may vary.

Bob Evans: According to the chain, “Bob Evans is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every Thanksgiving. This year, we’re open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for breakfast or a special homestyle Thanksgiving holiday meal. Check your local restaurant for adjusted hours and availability.

Boston Market: Boston Market will be open on Thanksgiving. Check your location for hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings: A few locations will be open on Thanksgiving this year. Customers should check with their local restaurant for specific holiday hours.

Burger King: Burger King will be open, but hours vary by location.

Cracker Barrel: The chain will be open on Thanksgiving with normal hours.

Dunkin’: While most locations are open, hours vary.

Fogo de Chao: All of the chain’s restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Golden Corral: The chain will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. Some restaurants may stay open longer.

Hooters: Hooters will open at 4 p.m. and stay open until closing time.

IHOP: Hours vary by location at IHOP. You can check them here.

Krispy Kreme: If you have a taste for donuts on Thursday, Krispy Kreme will be open, but only until 2 p.m. local time.

McDonald’s: Most locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Check hours for your local restaurant here.

Popeyes: Popeyes will be open, but hours vary by location.

Red Lobster: All locations will be open. Hours vary by location.

Starbucks: The coffee chain’s hours vary by location. Check hour for your local Starbucks here.

Taco Bell: Taco Bell locations will be open, but hours vary by location. Check here.

Waffle House: Waffle House will be open.

Whataburger: Whataburger will be open all day on Thanksgiving.

White Castle: White Castle will be open until 3 p.m. local time.