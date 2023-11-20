Travis Kelce spills tea on romance with Taylor Swift

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 22: Kansas City Chiefs fans hold signs for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images) (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce told The Wall Street Journal Magazine (December/January) that getting to meet Taylor Swift was helped along by someone in her corner playing Cupid for the couple, wrote People.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight ends’ first attempt to meet Swift was at her Eras Tour show in July. No luck. But reasons for hope.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce told the WSJ Magazine. He said he eventually found that out after she contacted him directly.

She told him what had happened and how lucky he was to get her to reach out to him, he said to the magazine.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but...when she came to Arrowhead (Stadium in Kansas City), they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures...in front of my locker,” he said, WSJ. Magazine reported.

As for their first time meeting, Kelce said, “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” he said,” People.com reported.

Kelce said he’s never dated anybody with as much of an aura as Swift. He was a pretty famous guy before they met -- he’d won a Super Bowl, hosted Saturday Night Live, and has been in what seems like a record-breaking number of commercials. But he was just football famous. When he started hanging out with the 12-time-grammy winner and one of the most famous singers in the world, he saw firsthand what it is to be really famous.

And how well Swift handles it.

“The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off -- and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange,” he said to the WSJ. Magazine.

Kelce called his new girlfriend “hilarious” and “a genius.” He added that he and the pop superstar share a similar outlook on family and work.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley,” he told the WSJ Magazine.

