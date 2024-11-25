Turkey pardon: Biden pardons Peach and Blossom

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey Peach, alongside Chair of the national turkey federation John Zimmerman and his son Grant during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on November 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. Peach, and the alternate turkey Blossom, were raised in Northfield, Minnesota, and continue a White House tradition going back to the Truman administration in 1947. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has presided over his final Thanksgiving turkey pardon.

Biden pardoned Minnesota’s Peach and Blossom during the 77th annual White House ceremony, CNN reported.

The two turkeys were hatched in July in Northfield, Minnesota and were chosen from more than 100,000 turkey contenders for the honor. They have been learning the ropes of stardom thanks to the 9-year-old son of the National Turkey Federation chairman John Zimmerman and other young trainers.

“Preparing these presidential birds has taken a lot of special care,” Zimmerman said, according to ABC News. ”We’ve been getting them used to lights, camera and even introducing them to a wide variety of music -- everything from polka to classic rock.”

They also had the “suite life” before their big debut, staying at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, as is part of the turkey pardon tradition.

Biden said they got their name from the Delaware state flower, CBS News reported.

The pair of birds will return to the North Star State to live out their days at Farmamerica, an agriculture interpretative center, CNN reported. They will become “agricultural ambassadors.”

There were several times that presidents saved a turkey from a Thanksgiving table. According to White House historians, the practice may date back to 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln gave clemency to a turkey. The move was recorded in a dispatch in 1865. Over the years some presidents received turkeys from the poultry industry but they were not officially pardoned.

The Washington Post first used “pardon” and “reprieve” in an article in 1963 during President John Kennedy’s administration. Pat Nixon and Rosalynn Carter accepted presidential turkeys and sent them to several farms, but it wasn’t until 1981 that President Ronald Reagan held a ceremony similar to what we see today. President George H.W. Bush made it more formal in 1989 when animal rights activists were picketing nearby. Bush said, “But let me assure you, and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone’s dinner table, not this guy -- he’s granted a Presidential pardon as of right now -- and allow him to live out his days on a children’s farm not far from here.”

