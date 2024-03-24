Two boys, ages 7 and 12, detained after woman stabbed

Children detained: The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two boys, ages 7 and 12, were detained by law enforcement officials. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Texas boys, ages 7 and 12, have been detained in connection to the stabbing of a woman who was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at a residence on April Valley Court in northwest Harris County shortly after 2 p.m. CDT, KTRK-TV reported. The boys allegedly returned to the home after a possible confrontation with the 59-year-old woman, according to the television station.

“From what I’ve gathered, it was just a verbal altercation,” Sergio Torres, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, told KPRC-TV. “The female appeared to have, several stab wounds to her abdomen area. The female was transported to a nearby hospital where she’s right now in surgery and is in critical condition.”

The children, ages 7 and 12, have been located. The female has been taken by Lifeflight to another hospital. https://t.co/jznFbiEYhL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 23, 2024

It was unclear which child was accused of stabbing the woman. According to the television station, the 12-year-old is facing charges. That has not been confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

It was unclear what led to the alleged attack.

“Her brother came and checked by just to check on her; he checks on her daily,” Torres said, according to KTRK. “At that point, he just came at the right time, opened the door, and saw she was stabbed.

“The female appeared to have, several stab wounds to her abdomen area. The female was transported to a nearby hospital where she’s right now in surgery and is in critical condition.”

The woman was later taken by Life Flight to another hospital, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group