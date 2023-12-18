UNC, NBA star Eric Montross dies

Former University of North Carolina and NBA standout has died.

Eric Montross was 52 years old.

>> Read more trending news

His family and UNC announced Montross’ death, saying he died on Sunday at his home in Chapel Hill surrounded by loved ones just months after being diagnosed with cancer, The Associated Press reported.

With heavy hearts we bring you this update from the family of Eric Montross.



Rest in peace Big E.



🔗: https://t.co/EgOjPTSh2B pic.twitter.com/V3TgxZDWPm — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) December 18, 2023

He had been diagnosed with cancer in March, but his family did not disclose what type of cancer he had.

Montross, who was 7-feet tall, played for the Tar Heels from 1990 to 1994 and was a two-time AP second-team All-American. He was starting center on the 1993 championship team and was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the first round the next year, UNC and ESPN said.

His most memorable game was against Duke in February 1992 when he made free throws as blood trailed down his face, The Washington Post reported. UNC beat Duke 75-73.

His NBA career lasted until 2002, playing for six teams, the newspaper reported. He left the game after he suffered foot injuries.

Montross transitioned from the court to the broadcast booth, serving as the analyst on the Tar Heel Sports Network until he stepped down this year.

Dick Vitale remembered Montross on social media saying “CANCER is so VICIOUS -just took away one of the nicest guys I have ever met in my basketball journey with @espn.”

CANCER is so VICIOUS -just took away one of the nicest guys I have ever met in my basketball journey with @espn Only 52 years old & a TERRIFIC person ex @UNC_Basketball star ERIC MONTROSS - pls God May he RIP! Absolutely heartbreaking! @UNCKirschner — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 18, 2023

Montross is survived by his wife and three children, the Post reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Through the years University of North Carolina center Eric Montross. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group