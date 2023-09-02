US woman sets record for world’s longest mullet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman from Knoxville, Tennessee was awarded the title of “World’s Longest Competitive Mullet (female)” by the Guinness World Records.

>> Read more trending news

Tami Manis who is a public health nurse, will appear from the Guinness World Records 2024 along with her mullet that is 5 feet, 8 inches long, according to a news release from Guinness World Records per WATE.

Last year, she placed second in the “Femullet” division of the 2022 U.S. Mullet Championships that came with a $300 prize. CNN reported that experience in the championship led her to apply for the Guinness World Records.

Manis, 58, shared with the Guinness World Records that she began growing her hair on Feb. 9, 1990 after she watched the “Voices Carry” music video from Til Thursday, according to WATE.

“A lot of people just notice it when I turn around, so most of the time it’s like they don’t realize how long my hair is until they look at the backside,” Manis said in a video posted by Guinness World Records, according to CNN.

Manis cut her mullet in November 1989 but regretted doing so almost immediately so she decided to grow it the following year and every year since, CNN reported.

Guinness World Records shared that Manis credits her good genes for being to grow her hair so long. She says she uses Hask hair products as part of her hair care including a conditioner that has Argan oil in it.

A friend helps Manis braid her hair once a week and it remains braided until she washes it, CNN reported.