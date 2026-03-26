USPS requests temporary 8% rate hike to offset transportation costs

The USPS is seeking a temporary price hike on certain products to help defray rising transportation costs.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service is requesting a temporary 8% charge on Priority Mail and other products to offset the impact of rising transportation and fuel costs.

The agency filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. In a news release, the USPS said the “time-limited price change” would “better align its costs of transportation with the market.”

It is the first time the USPS has sought to impose a fee to cover a spike in fuel costs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Exclusive: The U.S. Postal Service will impose an 8% surcharge on packages to cover the rising cost of fuel. The surcharge is the first time the USPS has imposed such a fee to cover rising fuel costs. https://t.co/3cJKa7eHkx — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 25, 2026

If approved, the price increase would affect Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select. No other products or services would be affected, including first-class stamps, the USPS said.

The price increase would go into effect at midnight CT on April 26 and would remain in place until midnight CT on Jan. 17, 2027, the USPS said. In January, the USPS said it can determine if “a different long-term approach is needed.”

“While this price increase is a time-limited adjustment, it will provide a necessary bridge to a permanent mechanism to reflect market conditions in prices for competitive products that can support the Postal Service’s ability to achieve the universal service obligation in a more financially sustainable manner going forward,” the USPS said in its news release. “We have steadfastly avoided surcharges and this charge is less than one-third of what our competitors charge for fuel alone.”

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