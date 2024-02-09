Valentine’s Day 2024: OpenTable announces its Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America

Romantic dinner

Valentine's Day FILE PHOTO: Where are the most romantic restaurants in America? OpenTable has come up with it's list for 2024. (Prostock-Studio/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Time is ticking if you want to take your love out for Valentine’s Day.

If a romantic dinner is on the menu, OpenTable has compiled a list of what the online reservation system has deemed the 100 most romantic restaurants across the country.

The company tallied more than 12 million diner reviews, ratings and whether they were tagged “romantic” to come up with the list made up of eateries in 34 of 50 states and the District of Columbia:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Carolina

North Dakota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Romantic dinner

Most romantic restaurants as selected by OpenTable for Valentine's Day. (iStock)

