FILE PHOTO: American actress, singer, model and sex symbol Marilyn Monroe. Find out where the "Seven Year Itch" actress ranks among the top actors of all time. (Photo by Frank Povolny/Twentieth Century Fox/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

The weather is getting cooler, and it is the perfect time to snuggle up and catch a movie. There are the big blockbusters that you’ve seen a million times before, but what about watching a classic?

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If you don’t know where to start, Variety has ranked the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of all time, which may help point you in the right direction.

So how did the industry publication come up with the ranking that has stars such as Zendaya (98), Orson Welles (62), alongside entertainers such as Divine (79) and The Marx Brothers (55)?

“To choose the 100 Greatest Movie Stars, we had to use our heads, our hearts, our guts, our fantasy lives. We were looking for the stars who magnetize us, the ones who awe and overpower us and make us swoon. The ones we wish we were, and the ones who inspire the ultimate movie-star thought: ‘That’s who I am.’” Variety said.

Here are the top 20; see if you agree:

Marilyn Monroe Humphrey Bogart Charlie Chaplin Jack Nicholson Katherine Hepburn Sidney Poitier Marlon Brando Tom Cruise Toshiro Mifune Barbra Streisand Clint Eastwood Cary Grant Julia Roberts James Dean Clark Gable Bette Davis Tom Hanks Ingrid Bergman John Wayne Denzel Washington

Click here to see the complete list.

0 of 25 Top actors Top actors 1. Marilyn Monroe (Photo by Frank Povolny/Twentieth Century Fox/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Top actors 2. Humphrey Bogart (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Top actors 3. Charlie Chaplin (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Top actors 4. Jack Nicholson (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Top actors 5. Katharine Hepburn (Photo by Ernest Bachrach/John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images) (Ernest Bachrach/Getty Images) Top actors 6. Sidney Poitier (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Top actors 7. Marlon Brando (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images) (Screen Archives/Getty Images) Top actors 8. Tom Cruise (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Top actors 9. Toshiro Mifune (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Top actors 10. Barbra Streisand (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) Top actors 11. Clint Eastwood (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI) Top actors 12. Cary Grant (Photo by Robert Coburn Sr/Getty Images) (John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images) Top actors 13. Julia Robert (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute ) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film) Top actors 14. James Dean, Circa 1950. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Top actors 15. Clark Gable (Photo by US Army/PhotoQuest/Getty Images) (PhotoQuest/Getty Images) Top actors 16. Bette Davis (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Top actors 17. Tom Hanks (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Top actors 18. Ingrid Bergman (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Top actors 19. John Wayne (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Top actors 20. Denzel Washington (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix) (Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

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