Walgreens to close 150 stores across the United States

Walgreens to close 150 stores FILE PHOTO: Walgreens announced this week it will close 150 locations across the US. (Jonathan Weiss/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Walgreens announced this week that it plans to close more than 100 stores across the United States by the end of next summer.

>> Read more trending news

A Walgreens spokesperson told NBC Chicago that 150 stores will be closed by the end of August 2024.

The company cited lagging sales, due in part to lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing sales.

Walgreens reported $118 million in net earnings in its fiscal 2023 third-quarter earnings report. The report, released June 27, marked a 59% decrease from $289 million in net earnings reported for the same period last year.

In addition to closing the Walgreens locations in the U.S., Walgreens Boots Alliance – the holding company which owns Walgreens and Boots retail stores – will also close 300 Boots locations in the United Kingdom, according to NBC Chicago.

A list of the stores that will be closed has not been released.

Latest trending news:
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!