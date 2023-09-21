WGA strike: Are both sides close to a deal?

Close to a deal? FILE PHOTO: Strike captain SAG-AFTRA member Cari Ciotti (C) looks on as striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) members picket with striking SAG-AFTRA members outside Paramount Studios on September 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are set to meet for a new round of contract talks this week in the four-months long writers strike. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios may be close to a deal to bring an end to the monthslong WGA strike.

The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers released a statement on Wednesday saying the two sides met for bargaining earlier in the day and will do so again on Thursday, CNBC reported.

They hope to have a deal hammered out Thursday, but if one is not reached, sources told CNBC that the strike may last until the end of the year.

After face to face meeting today, writers and producers near agreement to end WGA strike. Met today and hope to finalize deal tomorrow, according to people close to the negotiations, who, while optimistic, warn that without deal tomorrow strike likely continues through year end. — David Faber (@davidfaber) September 21, 2023

WGA members walked off the job on May 2, walking the picket lines for 140 days, KCAL reported. Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, union joined them in July, but there have been no contract negotiations between actors and the studios since the strike started.

The strikes have brought television and movie production to a standstill, with projects such as “Stranger Things,” “Deadpool 3,” “Beetlejuice 2″ and “Wicked” on hold, Mashable reported.

