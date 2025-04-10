Wife of Weezer bassist, author Jillian Shriner, shot by LAPD

FILE PHOTO: Scott Shriner and his wife Jillian Shriner attend PEN America 2018 LitFest Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 02, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Jillian Shriner was shot by Los Angeles Police officers after an incident Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES — Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by Los Angeles Police officers and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

It happened on Tuesday in the Eagle Rock area of East LA.

Police were looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in the area when a woman was seen in a “neighboring residence armed with a handgun,” officials said.

One of the people allegedly involved in the hit-and-run ran through the next-door backyard.

Police told her to drop the gun several times, but she refused.

“(Jillian) Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred.”

She was hit by a bullet and then ran into the home. She eventually came out and was taken into custody.

Police did not say if she fired the gun, but no one else was hurt.

Jillian Shriner was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She posted a $1 million bond and was released Wednesday, with a court appearance scheduled for April 30.

Police did not say why she was holding the gun and had no apparent connection to the initial hit-and-run investigation.

They also said that her husband was not involved with the incident. His band is scheduled to play at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday.

Jillian Shriner goes by Jillian Lauren and has written several books, including "Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer," ”Some Girls: My Life in a Harem" and “Everything You Ever Wanted.”

