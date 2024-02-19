Woman accused of attacking 2 guests over comments about untidy house, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska woman is accused of attacking two guests earlier this month, stabbing at least one victim, after a comment was allegedly made about the “untidiness” of her home, authorities said.

According to Lancaster County Department of Corrections online booking records, Tatiana Iniguez, 24, of Lincoln, was arrested on Feb. 11. She was charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, online records show.

Police were called to a residence near 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway shortly after midnight on Feb. 11 after receiving a report of a stabbing, KLKN-TV reported.

According to an arrest affidavit, two women told police that they were visiting Iniguez with two children when a comment was made about the “untidiness” of the suspect’s home, KOLN-TV reported.

There were two other children in the home in addition to the guests, police said. The victims said that Iniguez attacked one of them and allegedly choked her, KOLN reported.

When the other woman attempted to intervene, Iniguez allegedly began punching her in the head, according to the affidavit.

Police said that Iniguez then grabbed a knife and stabbed one of the women in the face, KLKN reported.

According to police, the woman who was allegedly stabbed suffered a 1 1/2-inch laceration below her right and defensive wounds on her hands, KOLN reported.

Officers seized a “very large knife” when they searched Iniguez’s home, according to KLKN.

Police said they found an “extreme amount” of dog feces and dead mice in the basement of the home, with clothes and towels scattered around the residence that also contained feces, KOLN reported.

Iniguez was arrested, and bail was set at $25,000, online records show.

She will appear in court on March 14, KOLN reported.

