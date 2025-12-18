Woman accused of hiding razor blades in Walmart bread

FILE PHOTO: A woman is accused of tampering with bread at two Mississippi Walmart locations.

BILOXI, Miss. — A woman was charged after she was accused of putting razor blades in loaves of bread at two Walmart stores.

Camille Benson was charged with attempted mayhem and was given a $100,000 bond, The Associated Press reported.

Customers at a Walmart Supercenter and a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Biloxi, Mississippi, said they found the razor blades shoved into the bread they had purchased.

The first one was reported on Dec. 5 and the second was on Dec. 8.

Another customer complained to the Walmart Supercenter and after employees inspected the bread, found several other loaves that had been tampered with, law enforcement said. A muffin was also found to have a fishhook in it, WALA reported.

WLOX said Walmart reported that a razor blade was also found in a banana nut muffin on Dec. 5.

Lt. Candace Young said police were called about a week after the first incident, after another customer said they found razor blades in a loaf of brioche, WALA reported.

Walmart released a statement about the alleged tampering, which said,” The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have removed and thoroughly inspected all potentially affected products at impacted stores in Biloxi. We appreciate law enforcement for their swift action and will continue cooperating with them as they investigate.”

The Biloxi Police Department told WLOX that nothing in the back of the store or the warehouse had been tampered with.

Officials believe only the two stores were targeted, the AP reported.

