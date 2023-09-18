Woman accused of kicking Michigan state trooper, biting deputies after traffic stop

Trooper kicked: File photo. A woman allegedly kicked a Michigan State trooper when she was being transferred from headquarters to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. (Michigan State Police )

WARREN, Mich. — A Michigan woman is accused of kicking a state trooper and biting two deputes after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

The 24-year-old woman from Clinton Township, who has not been identified, was pulled over by a Michigan State Police trooper at about 2:40 a.m. EDT on Monday on eastbound Interstate 696 in Warren, the Macomb Daily reported.

The woman was taken into custody without incident, but allegedly became angry at state troopers’ headquarters and broke a department-owned phone by throwing it to the ground, according to MLive.com.

According to state police, the woman refused to walk and became “dead weight,” the news outlet reported.

Troopers were able to maneuver the woman into a patrol car to take her to the Oakland County Jail, but she allegedly kicked a trooper in the face, giving him a black eye, according to WJBK-TV. The woman also allegedly kicked the windshield of the trooper’s vehicle.

While being booked at the county jail, the woman continued to resist and allegedly bit two Oakland County deputies, the Macomb Daily reported. She was eventually subdued and placed into a cell, according to the newspaper.

The woman is being held pending a prosecutor review, WJBK reported.

“This weekend we saw suspects attempting to injure troopers during arrests,” MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. “I am proud of the troopers who used their training and experience to continue to de-escalate these incidents and keep the public and themselves safe.”

The woman was not injured during the incident, deputies said.

