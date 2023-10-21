Woman accused of robbing online date in Las Vegas of $57K, police say

Accused: Hailey McNally is accused of stealing $57,000 in cash and chips from a casino hotel safe. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada woman who arranged an online date with an older man in Las Vegas is accused of stealing $57,000 in cash and casino chips, authorities said.

Hailey McNally, 27, of Las Vegas, was arrested on Oct. 17, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. She is facing charges of grand larceny from $25,000 to less than $100,000 and residential burglary, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the alleged victim, the man reported that he met McNally through an online dating site called “Seeking,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. They allegedly agreed to spend two days at Caesars Palace, and the victim paid McNally $2,500.

The site generally pairs older men or women with younger men and women, according to the newspaper.

The website notes that “if you want to date the most beautiful women in the world, you need to bring more to the table than mere financial assets.”

“Similarly, to connect with wealthy gentlemen, you need to hold yourself to a higher standard to create the lifestyle you want,” the website states.

According to a police report, the man, who has not been identified, is 30 years older than McNally.

The victim told police that he met McNally on Oct. 13 at the Caesars Palace casino and paid her the $2,500, the Review-Journal reported.

He said he agreed to McNally’s request to place her purse in his hotel room safe, which contained $50,000 in cash and $7,000 in gambling chips.

According to the police report, the victim “verbally gave Hailey the combination to his safe” when she placed her purse into it, the newspaper reported.

On Oct. 14, the couple attended a U2 concert, part of the band’s Las Vegas residency inside the Sphere, and at about 9 p.m. PDT, McNally went to a restroom, the Review-Journal reported.

When McNally failed to return after 15 minutes, the victim texted her and received no response. Approximately 30 minutes later, the man called Caesars Palace to place his room in lockdown, according to the newspaper.

When the man returned to the room, his cash and chips were gone, according to the police report.

Police obtained hotel surveillance video that showed a person who matched McNally’s driver’s license photo, the Review-Journal reported.

McNally was arrested at her home on Oct. 17. After obtaining a search warrant, police entered McNally’s apartment and recovered $11,700 in cash and $5,200 in casino chips, according to the newspaper.

McNally is due in Justice Court on Nov. 22, online records show.