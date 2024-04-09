Woman claims stolen Jeep was birthday gift from ‘Waffle House customer’

TULSA, Okla. — A woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma, claimed that a Waffle House customer of hers gifted her a Jeep for her birthday. But police said the SUV was actually listed as stolen.

Tulsa Police officers said on Facebook that Angela Harrison told them that she had been at a gas station when she had encountered a former Waffle House customer she had served in the past. The “customer,” according to Harrison gave her $10 tip and Jeep Liberty she was driving as a gift before her 53rd birthday.

STOLEN SUV ARREST -- Woman claims she received the stolen SUV as a birthday tip from a Waffle House customer On... Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, April 4, 2024

The Jeep had been reported stolen before Christmas and detectives said they already had evidence that showed Harrison in the SUV in January. Harrison identified herself in the photo shown to her law enforcement but could not explain how she was in the vehicle she had allegedly received only an hour before police spoke with her.

The actual owner of the Jeep had passed away last year, and officers returned the vehicle to the man’s family, police said in the social media post.

Harrison is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.

