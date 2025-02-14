Woman killed in Africa hippo attack; husband sues American safari tour company

FILE PHOTO: A man is suing an American tour company after his wife was killed in a hippo attack during a safari in Africa.

A New Jersey woman was attacked by a hippo during a safari in Africa and died. Now, her husband is suing the American tour company that hosted the trip.

Lisa Manders was by a river in Zambia last summer when a hippo charged her from the water and mauled her to death on June 5, 2024. Her head and body were crushed by the hippo’s powerful bite, the complaint filed in Stamford Superior Court last month said, according to NJ.com.

Her husband, Craig Manders, filed suit against African Portfolio, Inc., which is based in Old Greenwich Connecticut. The couple used the travel company to plan and direct their safari.

The suit did not state specifically where the attack happened, but the Zambian Minister of Tourism said an American Tourist was killed by a hippo at the Lower Zambezi National Park, on June 5, 2024, NBC News reported.

The lawsuit states that “Craig and Lisa Manders reasonably relied on African Portfolio to ensure the Zambia safari was planned, executed and operated in a reasonably safe manner,” NJ.com reported.

The company’s tour guides would lead the couple on walks “with no barriers between them and the wildlife in the area,” the suit said, according to NJ.com.

The guides pointed out to them a single hippo that was partially submerged, encouraging the couple to stand on the edge of the water and take photos.

He said the hippo charged his wife without warning and “violently attacked her, grabbing her by its mouth, lifting her off the ground, shaking her entire body, and crushing her head and body with its bite” as Craig Manders watched, NJ.com reported.

Lisa Manders died shortly after the attack, The Associated Press reported.

“Had we understood the dangers posed by the hippopotamus, we never would have agreed to be in such close contact while on foot,” he said via his attorney, NBC News reported.

He said he has suffered emotional and psychological trauma and that he is not able to deal with his daily life, despite having treatment.

Craig Manders said the guides should have known the danger of standing close to the animals. and that the company did not make sure that he and his wife were protected.

He claims a guide who was armed with a rifle walked away from him and his wife, the AP reported.

American Portfolio’s attorney told NBC News that it was a terrible incident but “really unusual” adding that the company works with the most reputable safari lodges in Africa, but is not responsible for what happens during a safari.

“My client is a tour operator. It organizes tours,” Rod Gould told NBC News. “A trip, for example, might include airfare. We’re not responsible if the airline loses luggage.”

Gould told the AP, “My client didn’t conduct the safari. It arranged it. It booked all the components.”

He said that Chiawa Safaris arranged the safari and that the Manders were accompanied by an experienced and highly trained guide, a ranger and an armed National Park scout, adding that Chiawa said it had safety measures in place before the hippo attack and “repeated warnings” were given to guests telling them to return to a vehicle “during the incident,” the AP reported.

Craig Manders is suing for more than $15,000, claiming that African Portfolio and its employees were negligent, reckless and had a willful disregard for his wife’s well-being.





© 2025 Cox Media Group