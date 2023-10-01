Woman riding on lawn mower killed after being struck by a wing of small plane

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

IDABEL, Okla. — A woman riding a lawn mower was struck and killed Friday as a plane was descending into an airport in Idabel, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Samantha Hayes, 27, was killed Friday when a wing of a small airplane hit her while she was riding on a lawn mower, KFOR reported.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, James Baxter, 70, was descending into Broken Bow Airport and landed, the news outlet reported.

The pilot told authorities he saw Hayes on the lawn mower and tried to pull up the plane and get the wing over her but was unsuccessful, according to KOCO.

It is not clear if there will be any charges.

