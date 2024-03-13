Worker dies after AirPods are dropped under conveyor at golf cart plant

A worker at a golf cart company plant in Columbia County, Georgia died after she got caught under a conveyer trying to pick her AirPods up off the floor.

Worker dies: A worker at a golf cart company plant in Columbia County, Georgia, died after she got caught under a conveyer trying to pick her AirPods up off the floor. (tobiasjo/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A worker at a golf cart company plant in Columbia County, Georgia, died after she got caught under a conveyer trying to pick her AirPods up off the floor.

>> Read more trending news

The incident happened on Friday at the Club Car plant, according to WSB-TV.

The victim was identified by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office as Alyssa Drinkard, 21, according to the news outlet.

A co-worker told investigators that Drinkard dropped her AirPods. When Drinkard went to pick them up, she got caught in the belt chain of the conveyor, according to a report obtained by WSB. That was when Drinkard got pinned under the machine.

The co-worker reportedly called the maintenance crew to turn the machine off. Emergency rescue services and fire crews arrived to assist but Drinkard was not breathing, the report said, according to the news outlet. The firefighters had to cut the metal frame of the machine to be able to pull Drinkard out.

Drinkard was then taken to the hospital. Deputies told WJBF on Saturday that Drinkard died from her injuries, WSB reported.

Club Cart released a statement obtained by WSB following Drinkard’s death.

“On Friday evening, a contract labor worker experienced a critical injury while working at our main manufacturing facility in Evans. First responders were immediately notified, and we thank them for their quick response to provide medical care and transportation to the hospital where the worker unfortunately later passed away. Our sincere condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and all impacted by this loss. We are working with authorities and the contractor in an investigation to determine the facts about what led to the incident.”

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!