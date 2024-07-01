‘You Can Make It’: Will Smith debuts new song at BET Awards

Will Smith LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Will Smith performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Will Smith returned to his music roots during the BET Awards.

The rapper-turned-actor performed his new single “You Can Make It” days after releasing the track online, Variety reported.

It was his first performance for the BET Awards and was backed by Fridayy, Chandler Moore and Sunday Service Choir with a surprise appearance by Kirk Franklin who gave a spoken-word sermon.

The song is part of Smith’s album, “Dance In Your Darkest Moments,” the first album he has released in almost 20 years, Sky News reported.

Smith said he has a long connection with music in his life and hoped to give his fans the same feeling.

“Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow. It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve,” Smith said.

Smith has been seeing a resurgence in his career after the infamous slap of Chris Rock during the Oscars in 2022. Smith, despite winning an Oscar, has been banned from attending the Acadamy Awards for 10 years, Sky News reported.

In addition to the new music, Smith has also had a comeback on the big screen with “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” which was released last month and earned almost $332 million, according to Variety.

