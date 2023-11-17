Tyla rides the success waves of "Water" with two new remixes

Tyla, the South African star whose breakthrough hit "Water" continues to see success, is back with not one but two remixes of the track.

The 21-year-old singer tapped rapper Travis Scott for a hip-hop version and electronic DJ Marshmello for an upbeat dance record.

Tyla, along with Scott, debuted the hip-hop remix at the GQ party for its Man of the Year issue, in which Scott is one of the cover stars.

"Water" made its rounds on the internet due to the seemingly nonstop use on TikTok and the accompanying viral dance she created.

The popular single earned Tyla the acclaimed Billboard Rookie of the Month for October, her U.S. TV debut and her first Billboard number one after placing atop the U.S. Afrobeats chart.

Both remixes of "Water" are available for streaming on major platforms.

