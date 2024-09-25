Tyla says back injury was "something that happened because ... God wants me to slow down"

Tyla suffered a back injury earlier this year, but in hindsight, she thinks "it's a moment to just pay attention to myself and slow down."

"I feel like it's also something that happened because maybe God wants me to slow down, just breathe and take care of myself," she said in an interview with People. After having to postpone her upcoming tour, she's back to performing at festival and intimate shows and she notes, "It felt so good."

"It's been hard not being able to do all that," Tyla says. "The little that I'm able to do now, I'm just doing wholeheartedly until I get 100% better." As she continues to recover, she's been going to physical therapy and preparing her body for tour. "Your back is such an important part of your body, so I just want to take my time," the singer says. "I'm looking forward to just getting better and getting stronger."

In the meantime, Tyla has been attending fun events like the VMAs and Grammys. "It's like a dream," she adds. "I feel like I'm in a movie."

The singer's also been in the studio making music that embodies this current version of herself.

"I've grown so much this year. I've evolved in so many different aspects that this new music is going to be that version of me, the now version of Tyla," she says, adding it's "different" from the music fans have known her to release.

When her tour does come around, Tyla teased, "I know it's just going to be amazing. I look forward to that time."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.