Tyla will be dripping in "Water" on newly announced global tour

Tyla, the visionary behind one of the year's music anthems "Water," is headed on tour.

Starting in March, she'll embark on a 34-city global road show where she'll travel to cities across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.

Tyla will make first stops in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and France, among other overseas locations, before her North American shows in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Boston and more.

The two monthlong tour culminates with a final show in Minnesota on May 28.

The Tyla Tour will coincide with the release of her self-titled debut album, Tyla, set for release March 1.

The upcoming album is home to her viral "Water" track, "Truth or Dare," "Butterflies" and the "Water (Remix)" featuring Travis Scott.

General sale tickets for The Tyla Tour will be available for purchase starting Friday, December 8, with a presale opportunity on December 7.

For the full tour itinerary, visit Tylaworld.com.

