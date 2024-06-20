Tyler, the Creator is no longer headlining Outside Lands and Lollapalooza

Bad news for Tyler, the Creator fans: He's dropped his headlining sets at both the Lollapalooza and Outside Lands festivals for an undisclosed reason.

"i hate saying this but i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all," he wrote on the social platform X. "please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love."

Megan Thee Stallion will now replace Tyler at Lollapalooza, taking place Aug. 1-4 at Chicago's Grant Park, and Sabrina Carpenter is the new headliner for Outside Lands, slated to go down Aug. 9-11 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

