Tyler, The Creator, Maxwell and more pay tribute to D'Angelo

The news of D'Angelo's death Tuesday has quickly spread, prompting tributes from some of the stars who were inspired by his artistry. Among those who paid homage to the Grammy-winning neo-soul pioneer are Maxwell, Jamie Foxx and Tyler, The Creator.

Alongside an Instagram Reel featuring a slideshow of photos of D'Angelo and soundtracked to his song "Brown Sugar," Maxwell wrote, "because u were, we are all because."

Jamie, who spoofed D'Angelo's "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" on his self-titled series, reminisced about hearing the late singer's music for the first time.

"I remember hearing your music for the first time… I said to myself damn whoever this is they are anointed… Then when I finally got a chance to see you… Like everyone when they saw the most incredible music video of our time… I was blown away," he wrote. "Your music and your impression will be felt for generations to come…. REST IN POWER AND BEAUTIFUL MUSIC."

Tyler similarly reminisced about using his $20 birthday money to purchase D'Angelo's album Voodoo, which he says helped "shape my musical dna."

Missy Elliott, Jennifer Hudson, Doja Cat and Flavor Flav also shared tributes to the late singer.

D'Angelo died Tuesday after a prolonged battle with cancer, his family said in a statement.

His debut album, Brown Sugar, helped define the neo-soul movement of the 1990s with live instrumentation, '70s soul influences and more. The album's title track also became an R&B anthem.

His second studio album, Voodoo, won best R&B album at the 43rd Grammy Awards, and the single "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" won best male R&B performance.

D'Angelo's album Black Messiah followed in 2014, winning best R&B album at the 58th Grammy Awards and best R&B song for "Really Love."

He was nominated for a total 14 Grammys throughout his career, including a nod for record of the year for "Really Love."

D'Angelo's death comes less than a year after the death of Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone, with whom he shared a son, Michael D'Angelo Archer II. In a statement responding to his father's death, provided by Ra-Fael Blanco of THE BLANCO AGENCY, he shared his gratitude for all those who have sent him love.

"I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me," he said. “I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents thought me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that."

D'Angelo also leaves behind two additional children, a son and a daughter.

