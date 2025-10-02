Tyler Perry announces cast for Netflix film 'Why Did I Get Married Again?'

Tyler Perry on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The cast of Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? will reunite for the movie's threequel, set to release on Netflix. Perry recently announced the stars joining him in Why Did I Get Married Again?, naming original cast members Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker and Sharon Leal. New to the cast are Everett Osborne, Da'Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Sydney Winbush and Taraji P. Henson.

"Look at God," Taraji wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of Variety's article announcing the news. "Honored to join the iconic cast of Why Did I Get Married Again? alongside my brother @tylerperry and this powerhouse crew!!!"

Released in 2007, Why Did I Get Married? — inspired by Perry's play of the same name — follows a group of close friends on their annual weeklong married couples trip, which ends up exposing the cracks in each of their relationships. The couples reunite and share updates while vacationing in the Bahamas in 2010's Why Did I Get Married Too?

The threequel will find them gathering again for the wedding of Marcus and Angela's daughter — an experience that shows the group that their children mirror them in many ways. "Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question, why did they get married… again?" reads the logline, according to Deadline.

Why Did I Get Married Again? is Perry's latest film with Netflix. He has also written, directed and produced Ruth & BoazMadea's Destination Wedding and Straw for the streamer.

