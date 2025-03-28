Tyler Perry launches Dream Collective for filmmakers from marginalized communities

Tyler Perry is launching a program designed to cultivate filmmakers from underprivileged communities, Deadline reports. The goal of the Dream Collective is to make a short film with industry experts, hands-on training and tailored support available to them along the way, teaching them what Tyler has learned from his time in Hollywood.

“For a long time, it’s been on my heart to create a program where I could take what I’ve learned in this business and share it with others. That’s why today, I’m honored and excited to introduce the Tyler Perry Studios Dream Collective,” Perry said, per Deadline. “This is a fantastic opportunity for up-and-coming directors to learn about the craft and business of filmmaking from professionals at the top of their game."

"In a word, this is about access," he continued. "Breaking into the industry can be tough–believe me. ... The Tyler Perry Studios Dream Collective is my dream of opening the door for the next generation of artists.”

Applications for the Dream Collective open April 17. There will be five rounds, bringing the original 100 preliminary finalists down to five grand prize winners, who will be announced in August. They'll win $30,000 from Tyler Perry Studios to make their short film in Atlanta, with access to mentorship, production resources, industry professionals and a crew.

More information can be found on tylerperrystudiosdreamcollective.com/.

