UCF students storm the court after Knights Men’s Basketball stun #3 Kansas

Mayhem in the Addition Financial Arena as the UCF Knights Men’s Basketball team defeated #3 Kansas for their first Big 12 win.

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — UCF Men’s Basketball gets their first win in the Big 12 Conference with an exclamation point.

The Knights defeated number 3 ranked powerhouse Kansas, 65-60 in a back and forth battle at the Addition Financial Arena.

The historic win is the first against a top three nationally ranked opponent, and second against a top five team within the top 25.

Following the sound of the final buzzer, mayhem ensued as fans stormed the court.

See videos below:

The broadcasters of the game got in on the madness that ensued following UCF’s victory:

