Update: Duane Davis indicted for murder in fatal drive-by shooting of Tupac

Duane Keith Davis has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting of Tupac Shakur, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996, a senior law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News.

The celebrated hip-hop artist was shot on September 7, 1996, and died of his injuries in the hospital six days later. He was 25.

Davis, also known as Keffe D or Keefe D, claims to be one of two living witnesses, along with Suge Knight, to the Vegas shooting that killed the rapper, according to a search warrant released by police. He was taken into custody without incident early Friday morning while on a walk near his home, the official said.

The case remained cold for decades, before an apparent break over the summer. In July, police conducted a nighttime search of Davis' Las Vegas-area home in connection with the Tupac murder investigation.

Magazine articles about Tupac and his death were among the items seized by police during the search, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News. The search warrant listed a "copy of Vibe Magazine on Tupac" among the items seized.

The probe into Tupac's death also gained new momentum after Netflix aired Unsolved: The Tupac and Biggie Murders in 2018 and Davis' book Compton Street Legend came out in 2019.

