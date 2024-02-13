Usher after leaving Super Bowl halftime stage: "God's always working in perfect timing"

When Usher got off the stage after performing for 15 minutes straight during the Super Bowl 58 halftime show, his message was simple: God is great.

"God is real, man," he told Access Hollywood. "The idea that we pray and wonder sometime why things happen the way they do. God's always working in perfect timing."

In a moment of reflection while walking through the stadium, he said, "To be here today, to have this opportunity to share this with the world is a matter of my belief in Christ."

He added, "So happy that I had this opportunity to be able to share. Look ma, we made it."

At the start of the conversation, Usher revealed that performing in front of millions at a Super Bowl has been "a dream of mine since I was 9 years old."

During his set, Usher played some of his top hits, like "Caught Up," "My Boo" and "Yeah!," and welcomed multiple guests onstage, including Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

CBS announced Monday that Super Bowl 58 was the most-watched game in history.

