Usher announces special 20th anniversary edition of 'Confessions'

As Usher continues his Past Present Future tour, he's taking a moment to acknowledge the past by bringing it to the future with a special update. The singer has announced he's releasing a special edition of Confessions in honor of its 20th anniversary, which will be available as a digital album and two LP. New to the album are orchestral versions of album cuts "Burn" and "Superstar."



"Confessions was a pivotal album for me and continues to transcend generations and time 20 years later," Usher said in a statement. "A masterpiece in the truest sense of the word, seeing fans singing along word-for-word to this day is an indescribable feeling and I hope it continues to be memorable for generations to come."

The digital and physical versions of the 20th anniversary edition of Confessions are now available for preorder.

This news follows Usher's four-night stop at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, which he recapped on Instagram. "NYC. U showed me so much love...4 sold out show...and the energy was crazy every single night mannn!!" he wrote. "Thank U to each and every person that graced this stage with me and came through just to see the show. I love y'all."

It also arrives as the USHER: Rendezvous in Paris concert film premieres in over 2,000 AMC theaters around the world; its run will end on Sunday.

