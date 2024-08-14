Usher pushes back start of Past Present Future tour

The start of Usher's Past Present Future tour has been delayed. The singer announced the news on social media Wednesday, sharing that he needs more time to "rest and heal" to ensure he performs at 100%.

"For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans," Usher wrote, hours before his kickoff show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. "I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight's show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal. You're still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you'll also be getting 100% of me."

"The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start," Usher continued. "However, I wouldn't be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best."

Details on the rescheduled date will be shared at a later time. As of now, tickets for Friday's show at the Atlanta venue are still available for purchase.

