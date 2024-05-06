Usher reacts to Lovers & Friends Festival cancellation

The Lovers & Friends Festival was canceled due to high winds Saturday, May 4, in Las Vegas.



Usher, who was set to headline, reacted to the news on social media. "Mannn… I'm just as disappointed as you are. We were getting ready to turn up and celebrate today," he wrote, adding, "I'm sorry we won't get to see each other today, but know that I am always working on something to express my heartfelt gratitude for each and every one of you who continue to support me. I'll see you soon."



Usher was set to perform his album Confessions in entirety in celebration of its 20th anniversary. Other performers on the bill included Janet Jackson, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Nas and Alicia Keys.



Organizers announced the cancellation Friday after the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning.

“This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months,” the organizers wrote. “We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.”

Those who purchased their tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund within 30 days.

