Usher to receive President's Award at NAACP Image Awards

Usher is set to receive the President's Award at the 55th NAACP Image Awards this weekend.



The honor is presented in recognition of "special achievement and distinguished public service."

"We are honored to present this year's President's Award to Usher for his unparalleled talent and remarkable contributions as an artist and advocate for our community," Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, says in a statement.



"Beyond his vocal talent and stage presence, Usher has empowered thousands of under-resourced youth to pursue their dreams through college readiness programs, financial literacy, and career planning," Johnson continues. "His dedication to creating positive change in the world has touched countless lives, redefining the boundaries of creativity and compassion."



Previous recipients of the award include Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade, Rihanna, LeBron James, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Jay-Z and Lauryn Hill.

The televised ceremony, hosted by Queen Latifah, airs Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

