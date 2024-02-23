Usher releases highly anticipated track "Believe" on 'Coming Home (Expanded Edition)'

The fans talked, and Usher listened. After fans inquired about the release of "Believe," a song previously teased on social media, the singer has included it on a reissue of his ninth studio album, titled Coming Home (Expanded Edition). Also on the record is another bonus track called "Naked."

"I heard U loud and clear," Usher wrote on Instagram. "So COMING HOME (Expanded Edition) feat. the highly anticipated tracks, 'Naked' & 'Believe' AVAILABLE NOW."

"Believe" was previewed in 2019 when Usher and Jermaine Dupri took to Instagram Live. The singer also teased the song in 2021 for a Billboard cover story, Billboard reports.

Before he confirmed the news that it would be on the deluxe edition of Coming Home, Dupri let fans know the song was on its way.

"Yo!!! For everyone commenting on this post, for everyone that's sent me a message about this song, I was just told it will be available on Friday, 'BELIEVE' this Friday," he told fans Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The song and Coming Home (Expanded Edition) are now available on all major platforms.

The original Coming Home dropped days before Usher's halftime performance at Super Bowl 58. Musical director Lil Jon told the Jennifer Hudson Show that preparing for the show was "a lot of hard work … putting the show together was really hard because it's Usher's biggest show of his career." He said the hardest part was listening to Usher's thoughts about what songs should be performed. "We narrowed it down and then he made changes to the very end," he noted.

