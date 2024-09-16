Usher reveals he would love to be an Oscar winner one day

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Usher has received his flowers a few times in recent years, but there's still one thing he hopes to cross off his list.

"I could win an Oscar," he shared in an interview with Us Weekly. "There's many ways. There's documentaries that have won Oscars. There's live performances that have won Oscars. Who knows? Musical scoring. So many different things in musical categories that may potentially play. Yes, I would love to find a script ... I'd love to be able to someday say that I won an Oscar."

Until that day comes, fans can see Usher on the road as part of his Past Present Future tour, which he notes has been keeping him "in shape."

"Yeah, there’s a little bit of mindfulness there,” he said of maintaining his six-pack at 45 years old. “But thank God that I have fans that I go work hard for every night.”

The next stop on the tour is two nights in Denver, which kicks off on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

