Usher reveals recent Las Vegas wedding surprised his own family

If news of Usher's recent Las Vegas wedding took you by surprise, you're not the only one. The star reveals his family had no idea he and wife Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea would get married when they did.

"It was an incredible moment that we felt was great for us," he told Entertainment Tonight at the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards. "It was a button at the end of an incredible Las Vegas run. My mother was there, her mother was there, the kids were there, our immediate family was there. Matter of fact, everybody was surprised. I'm like, 'No, no, no, we're having a wedding right now. We're gonna go have Elvis officiate us.'"

Usher attended the Image Awards as the recipient of this year's President Award, which recognizes "special achievement and distinguished public service." During his speech, he thanked his family for their support.

"I'm thankful for the support that my mother gave me for my dreams," he said. "I'm so overwhelmed with appreciation for my entire family, without them I wouldn't be able to do this."

"They say standing behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman and for that I thank my mother and I thank my beautiful wife, Jennifer, for holding it down," he continued. "My kids, I love you guys so so much. I hope that I'm an example. I'm a dad who's just trying to get it right every day."

Usher, who also received the Entertainer of the Year award, married Jenn on February 11, the same day he performed at the Super Bowl, People reports.

