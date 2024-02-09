Usher's new album, 'Coming Home,' with H.E.R., Burna Boy & more has arrived

Usher's ninth studio album, Coming Home, has finally arrived.

The 20-track project includes appearances by H.E.R., The-Dream, Summer Walker, 21 Savage and Latto, with a title song featuring Burna Boy. It also follows the release of the #6 track, "Ruin," and its matching music video featuring Nigerian artist Pheelz.

Coming Home comes after a 2023 that saw Usher's well-attended My Way Las Vegas residency go viral — and kicks off an action-packed 2024 with an upcoming headlining performance at the Super Bowl 58 halftime show on February 11.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the big game, Usher revealed Coming Home has been five years-in-the-making.

"There was a huge stop in the middle of that because of the pandemic and and what that offered. And then coming back out of it, I needed a little bit of motivation, which is why I decided to put my shows on sale in Las Vegas," he said.

He added, "And now I'm ready to share some of what I was working on before and what I worked on after I decided to start my shows here in Las Vegas."

